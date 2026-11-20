‘Once again, both public and private school children would be eligible for...

“Educational expenses that would qualify for this funding would include tuition, fees, books, academic tutoring, special needs services, computer technology, transportation and extended day programs. Once again, both public and private school children would be eligible for this assistance.”

— Bishop William Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.