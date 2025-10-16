Saint Mark’s High School provides 50 percent tuition break for those working for church

Full-time employees of the Diocese of Wilmington or related church ministry aren’t typically in it for the money, but Saint Mark’s High School has started a scholarship program for the children of those men and women in an attempt to lessen the burden.

Saint Mark’s is offering a 50 percent tuition remission for the children of diocesan employees and people who work in related ministries, such as a parochial elementary school, said Patrick Tiernan, the school president.

“It really kind of comes from recognizing that this is part of working to support our faculty and staff in the diocese,” he said.

The credit is in effect as of this year. Tiernan said there are some children of teachers, nurses and staff members already taking advantage. Tuition at the diocesan high school this year is $17,760.

Tiernan said he believed Saint Mark’s had “a moral obligation to build that benefit.” There is no vesting period for parents and no waiting time. There is no application. Once the parents provide the necessary proof of employment, the remission is applied.

For the past few years, Saint Mark’s has offered a $5,000 remission for people employed in diocesan ministry. That remains in effect.

“For example, if you’re in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, you’re eligible for a benefit,” he said.

Enrollment at Saint Mark’s is currently 732 students, Tiernan said. “We have room to grow, but we’re in a good place.”