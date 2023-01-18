Saint Mark’s High School students perform day of service activities on Martin Luther King Day — Photo gallery

Students at Saint Mark’s High School joined efforts across the Diocese of Wilmington for “Day of Service” opportunities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16.

Groups from Saint Mark’s were volunteering at the school, the Clothing Bank of Delaware and also Resurrection parish where they made go-bags and lunches for the homeless, according to Michael Lo Sapio, theology teacher at the school who organized the effort.

“It was a fabulous day doing Dr. King’s work of making our world a more just place,” Lo Sapio said.

Rev. King, who was assassinated in 1968 at age 39, would have turned 94 Jan. 15. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year.