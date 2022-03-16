Saints Mark’s High School Senior Ethan John brings warmth to elderly with Eagle Scout project

MILLTOWN — Ethan John began his journey in Boy Scouts 11 years ago, when he joined Troop 274, based at Our Lady of Fatima Church in New Castle. He went to an introductory meeting and thought, even at a young age, that the camping trips and activities sounded interesting.

Now, the senior at Saint Mark’s High School and Holy Angels parishioner has reached the pinnacle in scouting. He earned his Eagle Scout recently, the 55th in the troop’s history.

“My grandpa’s one reason that inspired me. He was a Vietnam veteran, and I wanted to feel closer to him after he passed. And I feel like getting my Eagle is one step closer,” John said recently at Saint Mark’s.

To become Eagle Scouts, Boy Scouts must complete a service project and fulfill other requirements. John is an assistant leader for the troop, which often means keeping an eye on younger scouts when they cook to “make sure they don’t hurt themselves.”

The camping trips have been mostly in nearby states. He also likes the fishing trips the troop takes each year.

“I love it,” he said. “We go out of Indian River. It’s one of my favorites.”

Through his mother, who works in health care, John connected with Complete Care at Brackenville, a senior living facility in Hockessin. He and his group of volunteers made 124 fleece blankets for the residents, complete with a note from the person who made the blanket. The volunteers included friends, his father’s coworkers, and fellow scouts.

“It was amazing,” John said.

Some of the blankets are one color, while others have designs. John said they involved just a simple square knot and a few other details to make sure they came out as intended. He didn’t know anything about making blankets before he started, so he consulted YouTube.

His campaign to aid Brackenville was more successful than he had imagined.

“When I raised money, I raised extra, and I was able to get them stuff for their dementia patients. Some stuff like baby dolls and other toys for them,” he said.

John delivered the blankets himself after two collection dates were snowed out. He dropped them off with another scout, Justin Reed. They were greeted by an administrator at the door because COVID protocols prevented them from going inside.

“They were so grateful. They enjoyed that these were coming in and that they would last for a while,” he said.

John spent a total of 18 months on the project. The ceremony where he received his Eagle Scout was in January at the Wilmington and Western Railroad near Prices Corner. John works there part-time, along with his grandmother. He is a trainman, but he is working on becoming a certified brakeman.

He hopes to assist his 13-year-old brother, Matthew, with his Eagle Scout process in a few years. There are others in Troop 274 who could be on the same path.

John said he plans to attend either Kutztown or Millersville universities to study social work with a goal of helping children get out of abusive homes. He was thinking of becoming a police officer, but that changed.

At Saint Mark’s, he is involved in both concert and marching band. He also participates in theater and the Esports Club. That’s one of the things he likes about the school.

“It’s just very interactive, and you don’t get lost.”