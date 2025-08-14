Saints Peter and Paul High School student leaders in Easton, Maryland prepare for school year with plans to mentor new students

Student leaders at Saints Peter and Paul High School met to help work toward a strong start to the school year, which begins Aug. 26.

Student Government representatives and De Spiritus Faith Mentors at the school in the Diocese of Wilmington have come together in a effort to welcome new students, build community and set a tone of leadership and service for the months ahead.

Student leaders met over the summer to plan initiatives aimed at promoting school spirit, academic success and student well-being. From organizing orientation events to offering peer mentorship, they said they are committed to making a difference on campus.

“Our goal is to be approachable and present for every student,” said Student Government President Avery McCall, a senior. “We want everyone to feel like they belong here from day one.”

Mentors, made up of upperclassmen, also play a role in welcoming incoming freshmen and new students to our community. The role of mentors is to guide new students through the transition to high school life, helping them navigate everything from class schedules to extracurricular opportunities.

“We remember what it felt like to be new,” said Chase Olavsrud, a sophomore mentor. “Having someone to ask questions or just eat lunch with makes a huge difference.”

Student government and mentor volunteers have helped organize welcome events, school tours, homecoming festivities and community-building activities designed to foster inclusion and encourage student involvement.

“It’s inspiring to see our students take such ownership of their school community,” said Principal Scott Wilson. “They are role models in every sense and are laying the foundation for a positive and productive school year.”