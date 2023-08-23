‘Spirituality Day’ features Mass with Bishop Koenig, recognition of Diocese of Wilmington educators — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig chats with teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington before "Spirituality Day" at Saint Mark's High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
More than 500 educators were included in “Spirituality Day” Aug. 23
at Saint Mark’s High School as the Diocese of Wilmington hosted its annual unofficial opening to the school year and professional development day.
Teachers and administrators gathered at
the diocesan high school in Pike Creek for coffee and interaction in the morning before Mass with Bishop Koenig and other priests and various portions of the day aimed at recognizing longtime educators and gearing up for the 2023-24 school year.
Educators with experience between five and 45 years were recognized after morning Mass for their ministry in Catholic schools
The afternoon included a keynote address entitled “Communicating Christ: Living the Beatitudes” from Sister Mary Madeline Todd, O.P.
Also included in the afternoon was “Working on the Work,” remarks from Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the diocese.
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig chats with teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington before “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
People at the registration table sign in teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig chats with teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington before “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington gather for “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Superintendent Lou De Angelo speaks to teachers and administrators from the Diocese of Wilmington before “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The procession for Mass at “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Sister Anne Elizabeth Eder, OSFS, of Mount Aviat Academy delivers the first reading at Mass during “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Sister marks 45 years in Catholic education and was among the educators recognized for their service. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig opens Mass during “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig speaks with Kevin Callahan, left, and Mary George, of Saints Peter and Paul in Easton, Md., before “Spirituality Day” at Saint Mark’s High School Aug. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens