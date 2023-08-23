‘Spirituality Day’ features Mass with Bishop Koenig, recognition of Diocese of Wilmington educators — Photo gallery

More than 500 educators were included in “Spirituality Day” Aug. 23 at Saint Mark’s High School as the Diocese of Wilmington hosted its annual unofficial opening to the school year and professional development day.

Teachers and administrators gathered at the diocesan high school in Pike Creek for coffee and interaction in the morning before Mass with Bishop Koenig and other priests and various portions of the day aimed at recognizing longtime educators and gearing up for the 2023-24 school year.

Educators with experience between five and 45 years were recognized after morning Mass for their ministry in Catholic schools

The afternoon included a keynote address entitled “Communicating Christ: Living the Beatitudes” from Sister Mary Madeline Todd, O.P.

Also included in the afternoon was “Working on the Work,” remarks from Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the diocese.