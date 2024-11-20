Students of Aquinas Academy remember Holy Souls during visit to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

As the Catholic church stresses the importance of praying for the Holy Souls during the month of November, the students of Aquinas Academy traveled to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery to remember the dearly departed.

Aquinas Academy also provided its students with opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation, the celebration of Mass and reciting the necessary prayers to obtain a plenary indulgence for the Holy Souls.

Students took full advantage of the opportunity and learned the importance of praying for the Holy Souls in Purgatory.

Located in Bear, Aquinas Academy is a small, private Catholic school dedicated to promoting academic excellence within the tradition of a Catholic education. The academy offers personalized instruction to students in grades PK-12, regarding each child as of infinite value in the sight of God, according to the school website.

