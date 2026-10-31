Home Education and Careers Support hundreds of thousands of children, Catholic and otherwise, in public and...

Support hundreds of thousands of children, Catholic and otherwise, in public and private schools — cdow.org/sayyes

By
The Dialog
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“The program gives Catholic families and taxpayers the agency to invest once again in an educational choice that has profound meaning to us. We have a long track record of investing in Catholic education at a large scale.”

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.

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