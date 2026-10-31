Support hundreds of thousands of children, Catholic and otherwise, in public and private schools — cdow.org/sayyes

Support hundreds of thousands of children, Catholic and otherwise, in public and...

“The program gives Catholic families and taxpayers the agency to invest once again in an educational choice that has profound meaning to us. We have a long track record of investing in Catholic education at a large scale.”

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.