‘The tax credit people choose does not reduce resources anywhere and is available to everyone’ — cdow.org/sayyes

“The tax credit people choose does not reduce resources anywhere and is available to everyone. The tax credit made it through the political process thus far due to hard work by many people who would like to see kids have as many resources as possible.”

— Steven Cheeseman, National Catholic Educational Association

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.