‘This should not be a political issue. The reality is this is about providing resources to kids’ — cdow.org/sayyes

‘This should not be a political issue. The reality is this is...

“Everyone should be talking about the opportunity to provide additional resources to students. Politics gets in the way, but this should not be a political issue. The reality is this is about providing resources to kids.”

— Steven Cheeseman, National Catholic Educational Association

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.