By Father Rich Jasper

Immaculate Conception/Newman Center

After each Mass, the students wait. No matter how busy they are or how long the line, the students who come to celebrate daily and Sunday liturgy together at the Newman Center on UD’s campus wait to greet Father Gebhart or myself and offer three words as they leave: “Thank you, Father.”

Who knew that three very simple words could say everything that needs to be said?

Certainly, they are thanking us for offering Mass for them and for providing words of hope, comfort and guidance in the homilies that are meant to lead young minds and hearts into a profound relationship with Christ and his church. It is a sacred privilege to break open the Word in such a way that leaves the students wanting more: a desire to live the Gospel and proclaim God’s love on campus and beyond as they eventually settle into their future vocations and careers.

However, in thanking their priest-chaplains, I do believe this deep gratitude extends well beyond the celebration of Mass. Their “thank you” also expresses an appreciation for the countless ways this Catholic campus ministry touches their lives at a critical time of figuring out who they are and how they want their faith to shape their future.

In saying thank you to their chaplains after Mass, the students are also expressing gratitude for the campus minister who spends hours each day preparing for various social events and to the FOCUS missionaries who invite them to find a deeper relationship with the Lord in a weekly Bible Study. They are thankful for the choir director who allows musical talents to be fostered, and for the office manager and maintenance director who make sure the building is always open and ready for their needs. They are appreciative of the donor from Wilmington who purchased the OCIA program that 22 students are currently using as they prepare to enter the church at Easter, as well as for the team of volunteers from the parish in Elkton who came to cook a homemade meal on Wednesday night following an Hour of Adoration and Praise and Worship.

A few weeks ago, while having a conversation with a student who is preparing to graduate, I was deeply moved by the way in which he expressed how the Newman Center has changed his life for the better. “Father, I was a lukewarm Catholic at best when I first arrived at UD. I came to Mass to make my mom happy,” he said, smiling at the memory.

“But then, I realized just how much the grace of this place started to shape me. I wanted to know God better, and I really wanted to live my faith sincerely and boldly. If this Newman Center wasn’t here, I really think I’d be lost. Thank you for pouring new life into me.” That thank you was meant for all of us.

On the wall of the lounge in the Newman Center are photos of contemporary saints whose lives are meant to inspire – to pour new life into — the young women and men who come to us to forge both faith and friendship. One of those holy inspirations is Saint Pier Giorgio Frasatti, an Italian layman and athlete who was known for his charity to the poor and his love for our faith. Before he died at age 24 in 1925 as a result of polio, Frasatti offered this beautiful reflection on the spirit of thankfulness that comes as a result of being faithfully and proudly Catholic: “When you are totally consumed by the Eucharistic fire, then you will be able more consciously to thank God, who has called you to be part of His family.”

This is the sole reason why the Newman Center at the University of Delaware exists: to live Eucharist; to live thankfulness. May the words of gratitude expressed by each student after weekly Mass extend far beyond just the priest who receives them but to everyone who desires to support the vital Gospel-driven mission of keeping our college students authentically and boldly Catholic.

Father Rich Jasper is pastor of Immaculate Conception parish in Elkton, Maryland, and St. Thomas More Oratory that hosts the Newman Center on the campus of University of Delaware.