Ursuline Academy musical ‘Dreamland’ set for Oct. 28-29 in Wilmington

It’s still autumn, but high school musical season is under way at Ursuline Academy.

“Dreamland” kicked off last weekend at the academy in Wilmington and continues this weekend.

It’s described as a “musical riff on Shakespeare’s midsummer set during the declassification of Area 51.”

Shows are set for Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ursuline.org/dreamland.