Cape May Lewes-Ferry hosts Friday night ‘rock the boat’ sunset cruises on Delaware Bay this summer

LEWES, Del. — Cool stuff is happening on our beautiful Delaware Bay.

You’ve worked hard all winter, so play harder this summer and “Rock the Boat” that ferries people between a couple of great beach towns.

Put on your dancing shoes and start your weekends off the right way by rocking the night away Friday nights on the Delaware Bay. With the exception of Friday, July 4, the Rock the Boat cruises will be held every Friday starting June 20 through September 12, weather permitting.

“The Cape May–Lewes Ferry is eager to bring back this one-of-a-kind experience for Summer 2025,” said Jennifer Shivers, assistant director of ferry operations at the Cape May–Lewes Ferry. “After all, nothing captures the spirit of summer quite like celebrating with live music, your favorite drink in hand, and boating on the Delaware Bay aboard the ferry.

“Grab your guy, gal, or the whole group and get ready to groove to live music from Glass Onion Band during your “Rock the Boat” cruise!”

The cost is $18 for ages 14 and older, $14 for seniors and military, $9 for ages 6 to 13, and free for children under 5.

Glass Onion is one of Delaware’s Premier Rock & Roll party bands. They started playing together in 2000 and perform R&B and Rock & Roll Dance music at venues throughout Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information visit: glassonionband.com

For foot passengers departing from Delaware, check-in begins at 3:45 p.m., and the ferry will depart from the terminal at 4:15 p.m., stop in Cape May, and return to the Lewes Terminal around 7:45 p.m.

For foot passengers from New Jersey, check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and the ferry will depart from the terminal at 6:00 p.m., stop in Lewes and return to the Cape May Terminal around 9:00 p.m. No live entertainment (aside from beautiful views!) for Cape May-bound passengers on the 7:45 p.m. departure from the Lewes Terminal.

An adult ticket covers passage and entertainment. Reservations are required. Please call Guest Services Center at (800)-643-3779 or book online at booking.cmlf.com For more information on “Rock the Boat” cruises and other live entertainment, please visit //cmlf.com/entertainment.