Diocese of Wilmington Gospel Choir seeking new members: ‘The one who sings prays twice’

Diocese of Wilmington Gospel Choir seeking new members: ‘The one who sings...

The Diocese of Wilmington Gospel Choir is recruiting members.

All voices – soprano, alto, tenor, bass – are welcomed.

The choir sings throughout the diocese when requested, including special feast days for the bishop and at Saint Joseph’s on French Street in Wilmington every fourth Sunday.

Singers are encouraged to come and learn new music, share their gifts with the Wilmington Diocese and benefit from the words of St, Augustine. “The one who sings prays twice.”

Members can continue to support their parish music ministry while singing with the gospel choir.

Anyone interested should contact Brenda Burns at (302)573-5104 or email at bburns@cdow.org