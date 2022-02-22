‘Disney’s Little Mermaid’ at Padua Academy kicks off high school musicals season in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

The cast performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and the gang
got the spring musicals season in the Diocese of Wilmington off to a colorful start as “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” hit the stage at Padua Academy over the weekend.
The show included three weekend performances beginning Friday night.
Other shows this semester include:
“Once Upon a Mattress,” Feb. 25-26 at 7:00 pm., March 4-5 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students/faculty/senior citizens. Tickets may be Archmere Academy: bought online for a slight discount here.
“The Unfortunates,” March 4-5 at 7:30 pm, March 6 at 2:00 pm, March 11-12 at 7:30 pm, and March 13 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be Salesianum School: purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7:00 pm, and May 22 at 3:00 pm.
“The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7:00 pm, and April 3 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. St. Mark’s High School:
“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7:00 pm, and April 10 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5. Saints Peter and Paul High School:
“Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7:00 pm, and May 8 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by Saint Elizabeth High School: purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Jessie Vavla (Ursula) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Jessie Vavla (Ursula) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Sydney DeMedio (Ariel) sings during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Luke Plunkett (Prince Eric) and Cole Rzucidlo (Grimsby) perform during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
The cast performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Clare Yeatman (Sebastian) and Emma Ward (Flounder) perform during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Emma Ward (Flounder) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Jessie Vavla (Ursula) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Luke Plunkett (Prince Eric) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Clare Yeatman (Sebastia) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Sebastian Gervay (King Triton) performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Clare Yeatman (Sebastian), Sebastian Gervay (King Triton), and Sydney DeMedio (Ariel) perform during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
The cast performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Luke Plunkett (Prince Eric) and Cole Rzucidlo (Grimsby) perform during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake
Luke Plunkett (Prince Eric) and Cole Rzucidlo (Grimsby) perform during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake