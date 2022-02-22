‘Disney’s Little Mermaid’ at Padua Academy kicks off high school musicals season in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and the gang got the spring musicals season in the Diocese of Wilmington off to a colorful start as “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” hit the stage at Padua Academy over the weekend.

The show included three weekend performances beginning Friday night.

Other shows this semester include:

Archmere Academy: “Once Upon a Mattress,” Feb. 25-26 at 7:00 pm., March 4-5 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students/faculty/senior citizens. Tickets may be bought online for a slight discount here.

Salesianum School: “The Unfortunates,” March 4-5 at 7:30 pm, March 6 at 2:00 pm, March 11-12 at 7:30 pm, and March 13 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7:00 pm, and May 22 at 3:00 pm.

St. Mark’s High School: “The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7:00 pm, and April 3 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7:00 pm, and April 10 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7:00 pm, and May 8 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.