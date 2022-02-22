Home Education and Careers ‘Disney’s Little Mermaid’ at Padua Academy kicks off high school musicals season...

‘Disney’s Little Mermaid’ at Padua Academy kicks off high school musicals season in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
140
The cast performs during Padua Academy production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, February 18, 2022. Dialog photo/Brendon Blake

Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and the gang got the spring musicals season in the Diocese of Wilmington off to a colorful start as “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” hit the stage at Padua Academy over the weekend.

The show included three weekend performances beginning Friday night.

Other shows this semester include:

Archmere Academy: “Once Upon a Mattress,” Feb. 25-26 at 7:00 pm., March 4-5 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students/faculty/senior citizens. Tickets may be bought online for a slight discount here.

Salesianum School: “The Unfortunates,” March 4-5 at 7:30 pm, March 6 at 2:00 pm, March 11-12 at 7:30 pm, and March 13 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors/veterans/first responders. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “After Juliet,” May 20-21 at 7:00 pm, and May 22 at 3:00 pm.

St. Mark’s High School: “The Wizard of Oz,” April 1-2 at 7:00 pm, and April 3 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” April 8-9 at 7:00 pm, and April 10 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7:00 pm, and May 8 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR