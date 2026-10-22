Don’t miss the Silver Rose, a crab feast, Halloween in Newport and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

October is a faith-filled month, with Rosary devotions continuing at St. Hedwig and the Silver Rose prayer pilgrimage wrapping up next week. Check out those and other events scheduled in the coming days:

Breaking news – all are invited to “Living God’s Call at Home” on Oct. 29, a talk by Sister Elfie, FMA, a Salesian Sister of St. John Bosco, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington. The presentation is free and starts at 6 p.m. Families with children are encouraged to attend to learn about how to form holy families open to God’s call. Please RSVP to vocations@cdow.org.

October is the month of the Rosary and St. Hedwig Church, at 408 S. Harrison St., in Wilmington is hosting Rosary devotions all month. You’re invited to join the recitation of the Rosary before each weekday 6:30 p.m. Mass and after the Saturday 8 a.m. Mass. At the Saturday 4 p.m. Mass, one decade will recited after Mass. Sunday 11:30 a.m. Mass, Rosary recited after Mass with Exposition. Sunday during 3:00 p.m. Adoration, one decade of the Rosary will be recited. All are welcome.

The Silver Rose prayer pilgrimage, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, is making stops at various parishes in the diocese during the month of October. Each stop along the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and members of the community to pray for the respect of life, the spiritual renewal of each person, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The remaining schedule: Oct. 22: St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, following 8:30 a.m. Mass. Oct. 25: Our Lady of Guadalupe, Frankford, 1 p.m. Mass. Oct. 26: St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach, 8:30 a.m. Mass. Oct. 26: St. Ann, Bethany Beach, 6 p.m. Oct. 28: St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes, 8 a.m. Mass. Oct. 28: St. Polycarp, Smyrna, 6 p.m. Oct 31: Holy Cross, Dover, following 5 p.m. Mass.

Our Mother of Sorrows Parish in Centreville is holding a Crab Feast Dinner on Oct. 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $60 and the menu includes steamed crabs, pulled pork, coleslaw, corn on the cob, mac and cheese, rolls, and desserts. Drinks include beer, soda and water. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus educational fund. For more information and tickets, call (410) 758-0143 ext. 3.

On Sunday Oct. 25, check out the Halloween breakfast fundraiser at St. Matthew’s Church, in Newport, benefitting the parish food pantry. Cost is a $10 per person donation, and the festivities include raffles, homemade baked goods, 50/50. Menu features homemade egg casseroles, pancakes, sausage, hash browns, oatmeal and more. Breakfast runs from 7:30 -11:30 a.m.

German delights will abound at the monthly International Night Dinner at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison St., in Wilmington on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. Guest chefs are from Delaware Saengerbund and Enzian Volkstanz Gruppe. The menu includes Weißwurst, Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, and Pretzels Garden Salad and a range of delicious desserts. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. More information and reservations, Michael Sullivan, Emmanuel Dining Room program director, (302) 652-3228 or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org.

Get some golf in and support Padua Academy on Oct. 26 at “The Perfect Pitch” Golf Outing, at Newark Country Club. Join us for a fantastic day on the course supporting the incredible young women in our Theatre and Soccer programs. Grab your spot or sponsor today: paduagolf2026.givesmart.com. Please contact Colleen Tibbits with any questions – advancement@paduaacademy.org.

On Oct. 28, the Lourdes Seniors Social Committee at Holy Rosary is hosting a Bus trip to Resorts Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. The bus departs 9:30 a.m. sharp, arrives around 11 a.m.; Casino departure at4:30 p.m. sharp, estimated return, 6 p.m. Meet at Holy Rosary School lot, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Cost is $50 per person, no refunds, and includes round-trip bus with tip, $18 for slots. Reserve your seat by Oct. 14. For more information, contact Antonietta Garzia (610) 485-5159.

Celebrate the Annual Feast of St. Elizabeth, on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom St., Wilmington. Musical prelude begins at 9:30 a.m. Light reception to follow Mass. All are welcome. (302) 652-3626.

Are you a Catholic school alum? Doesn’t matter which school, you are still invited to the All Catholic Schools Reunion, hosted by Holy Cross High School, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes on Nov 6 from 6-10 p.m. Join us for a walk down memory lane as we celebrate Catholic education through the years. All proceeds benefit HCHS. $55 per person, tickets must be purchased by Oct. 30. Includes social hour, buffet dinner, cash bar with “Crusader Crush”, raffle, 50/50, mystery gift cards. Music and photo booth by DJ Chino and Melissa. For sponsorships or questions, 302-943-3921 or lmfurjanic@hchs.org. Hotel group rate also available at Home 2 Suites by Hilton in Lewes.

Sign up now for the Nov. 10 IHM Parish bus trip to the Sight & Sound Theatre to see “Joshua.” Cost is $155 per person and smorgasbord lunch is included. 9 a.m. sharp departure, 5 p.m. return. Reserve your seat by Nov. 1. Contact Rita McDowell rmcdowell@ihm.org or (302) 764-2990 for more information.

Upcoming Christmas Bazaars

Nov. 7 & 8 Nov. 8, St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar, Delaware City.

Nov. 14, Immaculate Conception Christmas Bazaar, Elkton, Md.

Nov. 14, St. Helena Christmas Bazaar, Wilmington.

Nov. 14, St. Elizabeth Christmas Bazaar, Wilmington.

Nov. 20 & 21, Good Shepherd Parish Christmas Bazaar, Perryville, Md.

Nov. 21, St. Helena Attic Treasures Sale, Wilmington.

Nov. 21, Mount Aviat Academy Christmas Bazaar, Childs, Md.

Dec. 5, Our Mother of Sorrows Annual Christmas Bazaar, Centreville, Md.

Dec. 12, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.: Bells of St. Benedict Christmas Bazaar, Ridgely, Md.

Go to https://thedialog.org/datebook-1/ for details.

Looking ahead:

Nov. 21, 9-11 a.m.: Igniting Hope 5K (Formerly the Bishops 5K), Saint Mark’s High School, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington. Registration 8 a.m. $35, students and children under and under $25. Schools are encouraged to enter teams. Awards.All proceeds from the Igniting Hope 5K directly support Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. More information and registration, runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/IgnitingHope

Dec. 4, 7:30 a.m.: The Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington breakfast. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Dec. 4: Leadership with Purpose; March 5: Women, Leadership and Influence; June. 4: Legacy, Success and Giving Back. Locations to be announced. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.newsletter.