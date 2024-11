Encountering Emmanuel this Advent with Heather Khym on this week’s episode of Catholic Forum in Diocese of Wilmington

Heather has more than twenty-five years of experience as a speaker and retreat leader offering workshops and conferences in the United States and Canada. She attended Franciscan University of Steubenville , where she studied theology and catechetics. She lives with her husband and three children in British Columbia, Canada.

You can see a video of Bob’s interview with Heather on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel. Please like and subscribe.

Podcast drops 11/20 12:00 pm – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/encounter-emmanuel-this-advent-with-heather-khym

Radio program airs 11/23 1:30 pm on Relevant Radio 640.