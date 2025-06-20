Juneteenth in Wilmington included celebration of dance, song and prayer at St. Elizabeth Church — Photo gallery

Juneteenth in Wilmington included celebration of dance, song and prayer at St....

Music, dance and prayer were among the staples at the Juneteenth celebration June 19 at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington.

Youth from the Victory Fellowship Praise Dancers were among the performers at the fourth annual celebration to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

Featured speaker Sherry Dorsey-Walker is a former state representative and a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. Ava Wycliffe was the youth speaker.

The Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and Sine Nomine Choir provided music along with the Victory dancers.

The event was sponsored by the Diocese of Wilmington’s Ministry for Black Catholics.