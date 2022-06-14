Home Entertainment St. Anthony Italian Festival under way in Wilmington in pre-pandemic glory

St. Anthony Italian Festival under way in Wilmington in pre-pandemic glory

By
The Dialog
-
60
Jacob Nieves, 12, of Wilmington, digs into an anisette biscuit at the Torrone Candy stand at the St. Anthony Festival on Monday, June 13. Working the stand is Anne Marie Andriola of Hoboken, who said her dad has had the business more than 30 years. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

St. Anthony’s Italian Festival has had mostly good weather this week since its first full-fledged return to Wilmington in three years.

Pandemic-driven curtailments knocked the festival out, and it has not been completely open since 2019.

It’s back in all its food-and-fun glory at St. Anthony’s this year and runs all week through Sunday, June 19.

The event is open weekdays 6-10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 4-10:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, 2-6 p.m.

Sponsored by St. Anthony of Padua Parish, and one of the largest Italian-American cultural events in the nation, the Italian Festival is the primary fundraiser for St. Anthony of Padua Grade School.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR