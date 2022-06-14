St. Anthony Italian Festival under way in Wilmington in pre-pandemic glory

St. Anthony’s Italian Festival has had mostly good weather this week since its first full-fledged return to Wilmington in three years.

Pandemic-driven curtailments knocked the festival out, and it has not been completely open since 2019.

It’s back in all its food-and-fun glory at St. Anthony’s this year and runs all week through Sunday, June 19.

The event is open weekdays 6-10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 4-10:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, 2-6 p.m.

Sponsored by St. Anthony of Padua Parish, and one of the largest Italian-American cultural events in the nation, the Italian Festival is the primary fundraiser for St. Anthony of Padua Grade School.