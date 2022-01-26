St. Elizabeth School kindergarten students strut their stuff with fashion show after “ABC bootcamp”

St. Elizabeth School kindergarten students strut their stuff with fashion show after...

St. Elizabeth School kindergarten students survived “ABC Bootcamp” and are now letter superstars.

So how do superstars celebrate? With a fashion show, of course.

Colleen Craighton’s kindergarten class strutted down the runway sporting their letter-themed outfits while being cheered on by Elementary School students.

Each student was assigned a letter of the alphabet, and they were able to let their imagination go wild as they styled their shirts with all the words they learned.

The school brought back this tradition after a short hiatus due to COVID restrictions last year.