St. Joseph’s on French Street in Wilmington has secret spice at Friday Lenten Fish Fry lunch — Dashing Dialog Diner

When a fish fry happens at lunchtime in the city, you know the Dashing Dialog Diner must take advantage of such brilliance.

So it was that a visit to St. Joseph’s on French Street was in order for the latest stop on the Diocese of Wilmington fish fry mini-tour. This event is hosted by Knights of Peter Claver.

As it happens, DDD had to dash for cover upon arrival to maintain the mysterious identity since it was the same day as a gaggle of chancery officemates chose to have a group lunch in the quaint parish hall at the downtown church. They never spotted me.

The calling card at this location, other than the ingenious decision to offer lunch among rows of downtown offices on Fridays in Lent, is the secret spice blend (courtesy of Deacon Bob Cousar) that coats the fish. It keeps ‘em coming back.

For $10, diners can get a fish sandwich. Kick in an extra $5 and you’ll have a choice of two sides (cole slaw, potato salad, fresh collard greens, mac’n’cheese and fried cabbage) and soft drink. No question this meal is more than your typical lunch.

Downtown workers, especially in nearby government buildings, have an easy stroll to 1012 N. French St., and drivers will find a spot in the lot behind church or on the street in free, two-hour parking zones out front. An added bonus is the church on the main level where – if you time it right — Mass is offered at 12:10 p.m., making it the best way to spend a Lenten Friday afternoon. And for those who don’t have the flexibility, Mass celebrated by pastor Father Glenn Evers is piped into the downstairs dining area.

Call-ahead ordering is available and this crew has the system down. A peek into the kitchen area shows stacks of to-go boxes marked with order labels and lined up according to pickup time. They get filled as the clock strikes. Just run in and your order will be waiting. Orders can be placed online at sjfschurch.org/Lenten-fish-fry

On top of everything else, the atmosphere and good company at this venue are among the best. It’s a perfect Friday lunch.