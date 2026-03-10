‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ works two weekends in a row to entertain fans at Archmere Academy — Photo gallery

It was a long couple of weeks for “The Drowsy Chaperone,” but students at Archmere Academy did their best to entertain fans of musicals the first two weekends of March.

Archmere was second in the lineup of spring musicals at Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Haven’t seen a show? Not to worry. We have the remaining lineup here and there are choices.

Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club will present “Little Women” March 27-28, 7 p.m. and March 29, 3 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Salesianum School is performing the classic “The Sound of Music” April 30 and May 2, 7:30 pm, May 3, 2 p.m., and May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington. For tickets onthestage.tickets/show/salesianum-school-theatre/68baf527bd37851007fde3a2/tickets#/productions-view

Saint Mark’s High School is performing “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-25, 7 p.m. April 26, 2 p.m., 2501 Pike Creek Rd, Wilmington. Tickets available at events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/stmarkshs.

St. Elizabeth School will perform “Wonderland” at the school. Show dates are April 24, 7 p.m., April 25, noon and 7 p.m., and April 26, 2 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit steschools.org/the-arts#ExpressYourself. School officials say it will be the largest show the school has done under the directorship of Melissa Daley, performing arts director.

Padua Academy checked in with “Newsie” to start things off last month.