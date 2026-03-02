The sequel is always better: Return of Dashing Dialog Diner has Diocese of Wilmington fish-fry events at center of attention

The sequel is always better: Return of Dashing Dialog Diner has Diocese...

It’s the time of year when your anonymous Dashing Dialog Diner steps out of the shadows and hits the fish-fry trail to give readers a review of the many parish fish-fry dinners throughout the Diocese of Wilmington during Lent.

DDD was found blushing last week when St. Helena’s parish advertisement in The Dialog announced its annual fish fry and reminded readers of its “four-star” achievement in a previous review from the Dashing Diner. We try to let humility be our guide, but it really got difficult when DDD heard a man in line telling his buddy that he’d heard a rumor the Dashing Diner would be on hand.

Shhhhhhhhh! We try to be incognito.

The Dialog fish fry listing has grown tremendously to the point where the Dashing Diner could never hit every one of them in one Lenten season.

So, the Dashing Dialog Diner offers no apologies for providing an updated review of what’s historically been a four-star stop. We needed to be reminded of why this weekly fish fry in Wilmington earned such a strong review.

We weren’t disappointed.

In a return trip Feb. 27, the menu for this feedbag was through the roof. DDD and our party of five chowed down on – get this – shrimp cocktail, steamed clams, baked tilapia, cole slaw and salad. Mrs. Dashing Diner enjoyed a slice of cake for dessert. Two of DDD’s sisters came along for the trip and each paired a glass of wine with supper.

This place is serious.

I know fasting is the goal as part of the Friday in Lent observance, but how else would I be able to offer a thorough report?

Check out some of the rest of the menu: Clam strips, mozzarella sticks, lobster bisque, Maryland seafood soup, baked or fried fish, crab cake, fried shrimp, mac and cheese, French fries, garden salad, beets, green beans, applesauce, cole slaw, stewed tomatoes, sweet potato casserole, carrots and a varied selection of desserts.

Kids menu ($6.50) is fish sticks with applesauce and fries.

All of this is served up by friendly, dutiful kitchen, serving and cleanup volunteers.

Don’t let the crowd get you down. It doesn’t take long to get through. These folks have the process down. The food was good and hot, reasonable and plentiful.

I’ve been to other fine fish frys and have been told that even more are also very good. If you’re making a tour, this is one stop you need to try. See you on the trail.