You had to be there — And since most of you weren’t, you may not appreciate the time-worn humor of ‘Saturday night’ movie: Review

You had to be there — And since most of you weren’t,...

NEW YORK – The debut of a TV show these days is almost never a culture-changing event, despite all efforts at energetic hype. But that was not the case in the three-channel universe of the 1970s.

In that pre-internet, mostly pre-cable era, network TV had undiluted impact. So overnight sensations were just that, and hit programs such as “All in the Family,” for example, had the power to shock with racial slurs in the service of revelatory humor.

Such is the background of “Saturday Night” (Sony), the maladroit origin story of one of the longest-lived series in the history of the small screen, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” The film seeks to recreate the atmosphere of the sketch-comedy and musical show’s epoch-making premiere on Oct. 11, 1975.

The movie’s theme is the creation of an entirely fresh approach to garnering laughs, one that’s suitable for a burgeoning younger generation — specifically, in this case, baby boomers. Yet, ironically, its setting is by now so remote that the narrative feels like a museum piece in need of interpretation by a docent.

Instead, as scripted by director Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the fitfully paced proceedings assume an audience that’s in on all the jokes, regards TV performers as cultural icons and reverences now-ancient comedy routines as some form of holy writ. The filmmakers seem unaware of the fact that the echoes they’re evoking are those of long-forgotten laughter.

More fundamentally, the screenplay also treats cocaine use — and overdoses — as a running gag. Given the way some of the show’s original cast and creators died, this blithe attitude toward the subject comes across as both crass and tone deaf.

Producer Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) is attempting to summon order out of chaos during the tense 90 minutes before the show debuts. He has a lot to contend with, including difficult actors — a perpetually angry John Belushi (Matt Wood) among them.

Unctuous network executive Dave Tebet (Willem Dafoe) also poses a challenge. He’s alternately scornful and encouraging toward Michaels but has nothing but flattery for Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith). Additionally, Michaels finds he has an over-eager cohort in producer Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman).

Further stress is laid on by phone calls from late-night king Johnny Carson, who wants the program to fail. Meanwhile, a sneering Milton Berle (J.K. Simmons) — the embodiment of old-time comedy — is present in person, making a sexual menace of himself and briefly indulging in indecent exposure when challenged about it.

The women in the cast, Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt), Laraine Newman (Emily Fairn) and Jane Curtin (Kim Matula), are nearly mute. For his part, Garrett Morris (Lamorne Morris), keeps wondering why he’s there.

Reitman et al. seem to take it for granted that viewers can negotiate all this history unaided. Indeed, just when retrospective guidance is most needed, their attitude can best be summed up in the phrase, “You had to have been there!” Simple demographics would suggest, however, that many were not.

The film contains a glimpse of frontal male nudity, several scenes of drug use, a few profanities and fleeting rough language. The OSV News classification is L — limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating is R — restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.