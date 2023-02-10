Archmere Academy turns midnight green for Eagles Super Bowl pep rally: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere Academy students are used to wearing green, and on Feb. 9, they made it Philadelphia Eagles midnight green for a pep rally that concluded the school day.

The school community gathered in the auditorium for a high-energy rally led by theology teacher Michael Johnson. Dressed in a Jalen Hurts T-shirt and a Batman mask, he referred to himself as “Delco Batman” as he whipped up the crowd for some music, cheers and a contest among the grades.

The school band took the stage to play “Gonna Fly Now” from Rocky, complete with a guitar solo and lots of drums. They also led the student body in the Eagles fight song, “Fly Eagles Fly.” After that, groups of students took the stage for a contest that involved snapping rolls of toilet paper through hula hoops.

History teacher Robert Nowaczyk took the stage to show off his new hairstyle. He “won” a vote among the students to have his hair spray-painted green. Nowaczyk told the students you can’t make green without blue and gold, the colors of his team, the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson asked him how the Rams’ season is going.

The students were treated to soft pretzels on their way out of the auditorium.

