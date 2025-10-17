Bishop Koenig encourages Holy Cross High School students to listen when they are called: Photo gallery

CAMDEN — Holy Cross High School opened for business in late August, but the school community celebrated a beginning when Bishop Koenig presided at Mass on Oct. 16 at the school’s current home on Dupont Highway.

Much like Zacchaeus, the tax collector called out of a sycamore tree by Jesus, the students should listen to hear if they are being called, the bishop said.

During his homily, Bishop Koenig tied his message to the theme for Catholic schools this year, “By Name You Are Called.” He asked student Abby O’Shea to join him, then had her face the wall. Various people said, “Abby, it’s me,” and she raised her hand when a specific friend said the line. We respond to familiar voices, the bishop said.

Our names are called a lot, he said, whether by parents, friends, teachers or someone else. In the Gospel during the Mass, Zacchaeus responded when he was called by Jesus, whom he did not know but had climbed the tree to see. That serves as an example for us. For one, Zacchaeus had the courage to respond to Jesus. It’s a lot easier to stay among ourselves and not to be bothered, the bishop said.

“Jesus says, ‘That’s not what life’s about,’” he said. “What we’re called to do, we’re called to come down out of the tree and see how it is that we can help other people.”

We need to take a chance and be seen and to reach out to people.

“Because it’s Jesus that’s saying this to us, we can have the courage, we can have the strength to do that,” Bishop Koenig said.

The second point from the story of Zacchaeus is that he shares his wealth. A tax collector, he is wealthy but unpopular. He offered to return any taxes he had collected that were not owed, and he said he would donate his wealth to help the poor. Bishop Koenig said we are often tempted to hold on to things or talents that we might be able to share with others.

“A lot of times it’s more enticing just to hold on ourselves to those things,” he said.

The bishop used Pope Leo XIV as an example of this. The pope answered God’s call to become a priest, and he had a life he loved as a missionary priest, then a bishop in Peru. But when his brother cardinals elected him to succeed Pope Francis earlier this year, he responded.

“That meant that he was leaving Peru, and now he’s serving others in this way,” Bishop Koenig said.

We often think of the pope as this figure out there, but he once was just like Bishop Koenig and the boys and girls at Holy Cross, a student in Catholic school.

You never know how Jesus may be calling you to serve, he continued. “Be open to hearing that. Because Jesus is doing the calling, great things are certainly in store.”

Finally, the bishop encouraged the students to open their hearts to Jesus. They need to be attentive and receptive to his call, whatever form that takes.

“With Zacchaeus he says, ‘I want to come to you,’” Bishop Koenig said “In other words, I want you to allow me in your life. I’m not asking you at this time to come and follow me, but I want you to open your heart to me.”

A full house greeted the bishop, who was making his first trip to Holy Cross. The 20 students, many of whom had roles in the Mass, were joined by several priests and a deacon, board members, staff and a few parents. The main room inside Holy Cross was rearranged to accommodate the crowd.

Holy Cross president Thomas Fertal was the cantor and one of the musicians, joining three others on the guitar and one percussionist. The priests who attended included Fathers Brian Lewis, John Enemuo, James Lentini, William Cocco, Paul Jennings and Wilson Paulose, along with Deacon Vincent Pisano.

The school is currently located on Dupont Highway in Camden, but Brian Lessard, founding trustee of Holy Cross High School, said progress continues on a permanent home. He said the school will be between Dover and Lewes, although he could not reveal the exact spot.

So far, the journey has been “amazing,” Lessard said.

“The students are really having a great time,” he said. “They’re excited. It’s challenging. The academic level is very challenging, but they’re rising to that level.”

He was not surprised by the number of priests who were at the Mass.

“The priests are unbelievably supportive, realizing that we have to have Catholic education in Kent and Sussex counties. They are more than supportive with their time and their effort,” Lessard said.

Superintendent of schools Lou De Angelo said Holy Cross is off to a strong start.

“You can see that the spirit of the school is healthy and ready to move forward. I’m sure that you’re going to see an increase as we go through the years ahead,” he said.

Photos by Mike Lang.