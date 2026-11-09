Cardinal Gregory celebrates Black Catholic history at St. Joseph on French Street, thanks community for ‘spiritual energy’

Cardinal Wilton Gregory processes to the altar during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres Celebration Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Wilton Cardinal Gregory, retired Archbishop of Washington, was the main celebrant of a Mass marking National Black Catholic History Month on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Wilmington.
One of the most prominent leaders of the American Catholic church arrived with a simple message for the Black Catholic community in Wilmington.
“The first thing I want to say to the people of St. Joseph’s is thank you for your fidelity. Thank you for the experience of African American spiritual energy that you demonstrate in this local church and that you have maintained during some very difficult moments in our history. Thank you.”
Among those joining Cardinal Gregory for Mass were Bishops Koenig and Malooly and Father Glenn Evers, pastor of St. Joseph’s.
The Diocese of Wilmington Gospel Choir during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres celebration of Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church in Wilmington, Sunday, Nov. 8. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Members of the Knights St. Peter Claver present the offertory during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres Celebration Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Members of the Knights St. Peter Claver present the offertory during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres Celebration Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Cardinal Wilton Gregory blesses the host during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres Celebration Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Deacon Phillip Gonzalez, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, and Deacon Robert Cousar pray during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres Celebration Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Cardinal Wilton Gregory processes to the altar during the 30th Annual St. Martin de Porres Celebration Black Catholic History Month Mass at St. Joseph Church, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Ladies of the choir raise their voices in Wilmington. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Brenda Burns, director of Ministry for Black Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington, poses with Cardinal Wilton Gregory at St. Joseph’s on French Street Nov. 8.
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