Catholic Schools Week (delayed, rescheduled, abbreviated) got energetic start three days late in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

It was a clunky start to Catholic Schools Week, through no fault of energized students and staff at schools throughout the Diocese of Wilmington.

You can thank the snow and ever-present ice floes that followed.

Through most of the diocese, it went like this:

Monday, snow day. No school.

Tuesday, virtual learning. That means school buildings were not even open as students and staff wired in remotely and learned from home, avoiding those nasty, slippery, massive blocks of ice leftover from the foot of snow that dropped on most places over the weekend.

Wednesday, virtual learning.

Thursday, finally.

All the planning and excitement that went in to the annual celebration of our Catholic schools got under way most places.

Schools in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland handled it as best they could. One school shifted the whole week to the last week in February, hopefully giving students a better chance of getting away from snow season.

Others moved some activities to next week. Some did whatever needed to get to all the fun and learning that had been laid out for them.

At Immaculate Heart of Mary in Wilmington, students did their best to stay on schedule. They had activities and an event they call “Spartan Games.”

Stay tuned for more Catholic Schools Week coverage.