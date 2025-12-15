Colorful celebration as Our Lady of Guadalupe parishioners in Frankford celebrate their parish namesake’s feast day — Photo gallery

Colorful celebration as Our Lady of Guadalupe parishioners in Frankford celebrate their...

With roses in hand, hearts ready and children in tow, more than 500 worshippers gathered for Mass in Frankford the evening of Dec. 12 to celebrate the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe at her namesake church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church, part of the parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church was consecrated by Bishop Saltarelli in 2008 to serve a growing area of Sussex County that includes both Hispanic and non-Hispanic Catholics.

“Such a beautiful celebration for our beautiful Lady,” remarked one parishioner.

Concelebrating the Mass in Spanish were Father Emmanuel Riche’ of St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury and Father Joseph Dovari, parochial vicar of St. Ann in Bethany Beach.

Young people handed out roses to all who entered, in remembrance of the extraordinary signs that emerged with roses in the middle of Winter and Our Lady’s miraculous image on the garb of Juan Diego’s Tilma (cloak).

“It is a special celebration, and one of the most beloved devotions, especially for Hispanic people, because the miracles occurred in Tepeyac Hill on the outskirts of what is now Mexico City,” said Maria Colello, who serves as the director of the Hispanic Ministry. “Yes, it was a long time ago, in 1531, but the conversions to Catholicism after that and in the years since that time, have been amazing,” said Colello. “Our Lady of Guadalupe continues to be a source of consolation, compassion, and connection to deep faith. Her feast day represents our community.”

To this day, her Basilica in Mexico City draws 15-20 million visitors a year.

“Our Lady of Guadalupe can unite us. She is the mother of communion. She knows our suffering and she can intercede for us,” said Father Riche’. “This is comfort through faith.”

Parishioners took joy in the sacred celebration and in the camaraderie that comes from extended family through church.

They continued the celebration, breaking bread after Mass and again Saturday.