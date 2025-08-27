De Angelo to Diocese of Wilmington school families: School safety is a sacred responsibility

Louis P. De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington, issued a letter to families with children enrolled in Catholic schools in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the wake of the August 27, 2025, school shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the lives of two students and injured 17 others.

“It is with sadness that we acknowledge the tragic shooting which occurred this morning in a Catholic church during Mass celebrating the opening of the new school year at Annunciation School in Minneapolis, MN. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire school community affected by this devastating act of violence.

Moments like these remind us in schools of the sacred responsibility entrusted to us: to provide our students not only with an education that forms their minds and hearts, but also with an environment that safeguards their well-being. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff must remain our highest priority.

We invite you to pause and pray for the Annunciation School community, particularly those who are injured or deceased. May the injured be healed and those who have died rest in the arms of God.”

De Angelo went on to ask that schools review their “emergency preparedness and safety plans to ensure that staff and students are familiar with procedures, that communication channels are clear, and that students and families know that we take their safety seriously.”