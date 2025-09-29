Deacon Walter Ferris, a former police officer, urges first responders at Blue Mass to maintain hope — Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — First responders face a stressful profession that might have them questioning why they are in that field, but there is hope in all situations. That is what police, fire and other emergency personnel heard at the annual Blue Mass, held Sept. 29 at St. John the Beloved Church.

Deacon Walter Ferris, who was a police officer for 27 years, delivered the homily to a congregation that included approximately 60 uniformed officers from various agencies. Those on hand included Delaware State Police, New Castle County, the University of Delaware, Delaware Probation and Parole, New Castle City and Newark. New Castle County Paramedics and Claymont Fire Co. also had representatives on hand, as were members of a local Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The reading came from the Book of Revelation and tells the story of a war in heaven, where St. Michael — the patron saint of first responders whose feast day is Sept. 29 — defeats Satan and his angels. Deacon Ferris said Revelation is his favorite book in the Bible because of its otherworldly images, its imagery and its impact on society.

The book, he said, is misunderstood, and so are first responders.

“First responders play a part in society and are often misunderstood by people who don’t do research, who offer their opinion, and they don’t know what first responders do,” he said.

“The routine is never routine. You just don’t know. And even if you do everything right, you may still lose your life.”

The job is stressful, Deacon Ferris said. The next call could be mundane or boring, “or it can change your life forever, or worse.”

Often, police officers are asked to solve problems that don’t have a solution. That can lead to them questioning their “why,” he said.

The message from the Book of Revelation is that there will be tough times and suffering, but perseverance is critical.

“In the end, in the finality, God wins,” Deacon Ferris. “Good wins. Truth wins. Just hold on, keep fighting. Keep believing. Victory will be ours in the end. Evil cannot win. So, hold on.”

He said St. Michael was involved in the war in heaven because there is no room in heaven for lies. St. Michael defends heaven from the deceiver, and in the end, he is victorious. First responders stand for the truth and must fight for it, he told the officers.

It is a “sacred duty” to suit up every day because people depend on them, the deacon continued. He reminded the first responders to call on St. Michael to remind them that despite the doubts, they should hold on. Good, he concluded, will win in the end.

Bishpp Koenig added his own words of thanks for the first responders. He noted that this past weekend was the annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk in New York, an event that honors those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, and raises money for their families. First responders, he added, bring hope to situations.

“You are guided not necessarily by what is always seen, but by what should be. You make that happen by your presence,” Bishop Koenig said.