Delaware state police trooper killed at DMV office is Saint Mark’s High School graduate, Cpl. Matthew ‘Ty’ Snook

The Delaware State Police would like to thank the public, partnering agencies, and members of the law enforcement community for their overwhelming support and respect shown during the Dec. 24 dignified transfer honoring Cpl/1 Matthew T. “Ty” Snook.

As Cpl/1 Snook was escorted with honor, members of the community lined roadways, stood in silence, and displayed messages of gratitude and support. The Delaware State Police are deeply grateful for the compassion shown to Cpl/1 Snook’s family and to the women and men who continue to serve during this time of profound loss.

Snook, 34, a Saint Mark’s High School graduate from Hockessin is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter.

“The outpouring of support shown today serves as a powerful reminder that Cpl/1 Snook’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Colonel William D. Crotty, superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “On behalf of the Delaware State Police, I thank the public and our law enforcement partners for standing with Ty’s family and with our agency during this heartbreaking time. We continue to ask for prayers for his wife, his daughter, and the entire family.”

“Cpl/1 Matthew “Ty” Snook was a dedicated Delaware State Trooper whose courage and commitment to protecting others was evident every day he put on his uniform. He was also a husband and a father. In his final moments, he showed the kind of bravery most of us can only imagine, reflecting the highest values of service. As we hold his wife, his little girl, the law-enforcement community, and all who loved him close in our hearts, may we honor Ty’s legacy by striving to build a world worthy of the sacrifice he made,” said Governor Matt Meyer.

“We are mourning the tragic loss of one of our own Delaware State Troopers, Cpl/1 Matthew “Ty” Snook, who was murdered in the line of duty. This is a devastating time for Ty’s family, for the men and women of the Delaware State Police, and for our entire law enforcement family across the state. Cpl/1 Snook made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the people of Delaware—answering a call to protect others, never knowing it would be his last. His courage, commitment, and selflessness will never be forgotten. We ask all Delawareans to keep Ty’s family, friends, and fellow troopers in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” said Secretary Joshua Bushweller, Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The Delaware State Police members said they remain deeply appreciative of the continued support shown by the community as the agency continues to grieve the loss of Cpl/1 Snook.

With the approval of the Snook family, information regarding an official fund established to support Cpl/1 Snook’s loved ones is available at Help Support Corporal Grade One Snook’s Family | Help a Hero.

On December 23, 2025, Corporal Grade One Snook was fatally shot while working an overtime assignment at the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington.

Corporal Grade One Snook was hired on March 6, 2015, as a member of the 88th Delaware State Police Recruit Class. Following the successful completion of academy and field training, he was assigned to Troop 6 at Prices Corner. Corporal Grade One Snook served on C-shift throughout his career, where he was known as a dependable, professional, and committed trooper.

A native Delawarean, Ty was a 2009 graduate of Saint Mark’s High School and graduated from University of Maryland, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served, police said.