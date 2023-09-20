Diocesan of Wilmington Marian Pilgrimage returns to the national shrine in Washington Oct. 7

Father Brian Lewis has coordinated the Diocese of Wilmington’s annual Marian pilgrimage for several years, and he’s got a simple reason for doing so. Mary, he said, enables Catholics to receive Jesus’ flesh and blood in the form of the Eucharist.

“I’m beholden to Our Lady,” Father Lewis. “She said yes to God, to conceive and to bear to the world the son of the most high. Without Mary, we would not have our Lord and our savior.”

He encourages others to come to the pilgrimage, which will take place Oct. 7 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. It runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and offers several opportunities for local people to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, which happens to fall on the same day this year.

“This beautiful feast, dedicated to Our Lady, has given us the rosary to pray, to bring us closer to the mysteries of our salvation, to bring us closer to her son,” Father Lewis said.

Pilgrims are due to arrive at the basilica around 10 a.m., when they will receive a welcome from the pilgrimage coordinator at the shrine, followed by some words from Bishop Koenig. There will be a seated tour of the basilica, and pilgrims will have the chance to visit some of the 40 chapels “dedicated to Our Lady of different titles,” Father Lewis said.

Adoration will take place around 1:30 p.m., with a holy hour guided by diocesan seminarians, recitation of the luminous mysteries of the rosary, confession and a closing Mass of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary at 3 p.m.

According to the diocesan notice about the pilgrimage, before the final blessing at the Mass, Bishop Koenig will bless religious articles brought by pilgrims and reconsecrate the Diocese of Wilmington to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The diocesan notice about the pilgrimage invites attendees to “be a part of salvation history by bringing your petitions, family friends and, above all, yourself to Jesus through Mary, the Immaculate Conception, Our Lady of the Rosary.”

If you go

Each parish has a liaison for the pilgrimage. That person is responsible for coordinating transportation. Some parishes are traveling by bus, and some others are partnering with neighboring parishes.

For more information, contact your parish or go to www.cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or facebook.com/CDOWMarianPilgrimage.