WILMINGTON — Father Brennan Ferris was ordained a priest May 21 at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

The Mass began at 11 a.m. and lasted just under two hours.

It was the first priestly ordination conducted by Bishop Koenig since he was installed as the 10th bishop of Wilmington last year.

Bishop Malooly, bishop emeritus of the diocese, and dozens of priests joined the celebration.