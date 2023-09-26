Father Volodymyr Klanichka helps Wilmington Ukrainian parish in ceaseless prayer for homeland: ‘We’re strong in God’

For Father Volodymyr Klanichka, the news from his home country of Ukraine has not changed much in the last six months and, as a result, the worry about his family and his homeland continues.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, a few months after Father Klanichka and his wife and 13-year-old children last visited. They used to go over once a year.

Father Klanichka’s brother-in-law is on the front lines of the fighting. The stress is high, particularly for his wife, Natalia – Ukrainian Catholic priests can marry – who live with their twin children in Wilmington.

“It’s very hard to imagine every day they have airstrikes all around the Ukraine,” he said from St. Nicholas Church, where he is the longtime pastor. “Every day we watch the news. We keep in prayer every day, praying to God to stop this war. It’s really sad to see what’s going on.”

On this day during the third week of September, Russian forces had hit some of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Too many people have been injured or killed, Father Klanichka said. Many have lost everything. Most of the current fighting is in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

“There is not any peace. They have airstrikes in the western part, too,” said the priest, who is from the western part of Ukraine.

It is difficult to imagine how something like this can happen in the 21st century, he said, adding that the lack of action from the United Nations is “very disappointing.” Russian forces have attacked all kinds of targets, including schools, hospitals and homes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN last week.

The people of Ukraine need humanitarian aid, he continued. The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is trying to destroy all the country’s infrastructure.

“It is horrible with winter coming,” Father Klanichka said.

Those interested in helping can contact Father Klanichka at St. Nicholas Church at (302) 762-5511 or stnicholas2@verizon.net.

“We’re strong in God,” he said. “We believe in giving everything to the world.”