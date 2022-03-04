Feeding the flock in Lent: Friday Fish Frys return to Diocese of Wilmington

Starting tonight, you can find a good meal that meets Lenten guidelines, feeds your family and supports your parish as the annual tradition of Friday night fish frys returns to the Diocese of Wilmington.

The affordable offerings are available at parishes ranging from North Wilmington to Ocean City and conveniently scheduled around Stations of the Cross services.

Not all parishes are serving every Friday, so check the schedule before you go.

The current list of Lenten meals and fish frys:

March 4, March 18, April 1, 5:30-6:45: Soupers, St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. Following Station of the Cross at 5 p.m. Menu includes choice of 2-3 soups, fresh bread, fresh salad, small dessert. $7 per person, $22 per family. More information, 410-289-0652 or www.facebook.com/SaintMaryOceanCityMD/

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8. 5- 7 pm. Friday Fish Fry, St. Helena’s Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Masci Hall; School Building, Wilmington. Hosted by the Christopher Council #3182 KofC. Menu includes dinner platters (fried fish, baked fish, fried shrimp, crab cake); Weekly Dinner Specials; green beans, mac ‘n cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, french fries and tossed salad; Weekly soup selections; Weekly dessert selections; Dinners start at $11. Kids’ dinners (fish sticks, French fries, applesauce) are $5. Cash, check, and credit cards accepted. Takeout and pre-order takeout available. Call or text 302-598-8685 with questions.

March 4, 11, 18, 24, April 1, 8, 4-6 p.m.: Lenten Dinners, Holy Cross Parish, 631 S. State St., Dover. Hosted by the KofC Council #4182. Menu includes baked or fried fish, mac and cheese or potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, soup and dessert.. $10 per person, children under 8 free, families $25. At each dinner raffle tickets for a Lladro figurine of “Pan de Vida” will sell for $10 each or two for $15. Drawing to be held on 8 April at the last Lenten dinner. More information, (302) 674-5787.

March 4, 11, 18, 24, April 1, 8, 5 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinners, St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes. Menu includes choices of broiled flounder, fried cod, shrimp, sides, assorted desserts and iced tea. $13 adults, $7 children 10 and under. More information, (302) 644-7300 or office@stjudelewes.org

March 4, 11, 18, 24, April 1, 8, 5-7 p.m.: Friday Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish Hall, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Menu includes baked fish, fried fish, crab cake, French fries, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, tossed salad, clam chowder, seafood gumbo. Single dinner $17, double dinner $23, kids dinner (fish sticks and fries) $8. Cash or check only. Carry out available. More information, (302) 239-7100 or www.smachurch.com.

March 4, 11, 18, 24, April 1, 8, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry in a Bag, St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington. $8. Menu includes baked flounder fillet on a roll with tartar sauce and pickles on the side, a bag of chips, cookie, and a drink. Vegetable lentil soup available; $5 a pint. Orders delivered to your car outside at the Parish Hall. Takeout only, orders must be made ahead of time. Deadlines for ordering are the Tuesday before each event. Order on-line at: https://tinyurl.com/SJBFish2022 For questions sjbfishfry@gmail.com or (302) 998-7271.

March 5-6, March 12-13, March 19-20, March 26-27, April 2-3: Lenten Soup Sale, St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes. Soups made by various guest chefs from the parish. March 5-6 Chicken and rice with escarole; March 12-13, Vegetable with pasta shells; March 19-20, Tomato Bisque; March 26-27, Italian Wedding; April 2-3, Minestrone. $8 a quart; 2 for $15. Proceeds benefit local charities. More information, (302) 844-7300 or office@stjudelewes.org

March 11, April 8, 5-8 p.m.: Fish Fry dinners, Holy Angels Fremont Hall, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark. Sponsored by the Hispanic Community. Menu includes baked salmon with broccoli (or salad) and rice, $16. Baked fish with rice and salad, $11. Fried fish with French fries and salad, $12. Tamales de raja, $2/each. Tacos dorados, 4 for $6. Fish tacos, 3 for $10. Other food, dessert, and drink options also available. Eat in or take out. Stations of the Cross will be held in the Church at 4 pm in English and at 7 pm in Spanish. Pre-orders are encouraged. Send pre-orders with check/cash in an envelope addressed to Holy Angels Spanish Community Fish Fry in the collection, or drop it off/mail it to the Parish Office (82 Possum Park Rd., Newark, DE 19711) by Wed., March 9 for the March 11 dinner (and Sunday, April 3, for the April 8th dinner.) Some items may be available without pre-order, but not guaranteed. More information, (302) 731-2200.

March 11, 18, 25 & April 8, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry dinner, St. Christopher Church, 1861 Harbor Dr., Kent Island, Md. Free. Menu includes fish and chips with coleslaw, and fish sticks and mac and cheese for children. Beverages provided. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Stations of the Cross after dinner. More information, (410) 643-6220.

March 11 & 25, 4:30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Church Parish Center, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, Md. Fish filet platter, $15, fried shrimp platter, $15, seafood platter, $18, kids meal $5 or $8. All meals include hush puppy and choice of two sides. Eat-in and takeout. Pre-order at (410) 742-6443. All proceeds benefit the parish youth mission trip. Stations of the Cross follow dinners. Also, crab cake dinner on April 8, details to follow.

March 18, April 8, 5:30 p.m.: Soup & Salad Supper before stations, St. Patrick’s Church, 15th and King Streets, Wilmington. In Saint Patrick’s Hall with Stations at 7 pm in the Church. More information, (302) 652-0743.

April 8, 5-7 p.m.: Friday Fish Fry/Silent Auction, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Hall, 345 Bear Christiana Road, Bear. Menu includes fried cod, fried shrimp, baked salmon, French fries, mac and cheese. All meals accompanied by roll, hush puppies, green beans and coleslaw. Free assorted desserts. Beer, wine, soda available at the bar for purchase. Adults $15, Kids 5-12 $10. Cash, check, or charge card. Carry out available. Auction featuring the artwork of award-winning artist Amparo Riviera will run until 8 p.m. More information and tickets, Bill blm810@verizon.net, or (302) 229-1926.

If your parish is offering Lenten meals and is not on the above schedule, send your information to Virginia O’Shea, voshea@thedialog.org, attention Fish Fry.