ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Leo XIV said he believes ordaining married men to the priesthood would cause division in the Church during an in-flight press conference on his return flight from Peru Nov. 16 that included discussion of Pope Francis’ Latin Mass restrictions and revealed more details about how his lung cancer was diagnosed.

During the roughly 45-minute press conference at the start of the 12.5-hour flight from Lima’s Callao Air Base, Peru, Pope Leo said one of the top priorities of his pontificate is to promote unity in the Church and that he believes the power of prayer aided his recovery from his “rather significant” October surgery.

The pope also spoke about how being an American, or as he described it, “a gringo,” has shaped who he is today, as he wrapped up his 12-day apostolic journey to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, the latter of which firmly claims him as “a Peruvian pope.”

Ordaining married men to the priesthood?

Asked about the proposal made at the 2019 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon to ordain older married men of proven virtue, or “viri probati,” due to a lack of vocations in the region, Pope Leo responded that, in his experience, there are more Augustinian vocations in Peru today than when he first arrived as a missionary in 1985, noting that more vocations means Peruvian priests could potentially serve these missionary areas in the Amazon in the future.

Pope Leo added that he believes the proposed solution of ordaining married men to the priesthood is “not the only solution” and which would “in certain areas of the Church … cause division because there is not a universal, if you will, acceptance of that concept.”

“One of my priorities is first, to promote unity and communion among us as members of the Church,” Pope Leo underlined.

“It may be in the future that some things will change, however, for right now, what I believe an important part of my ministry of the Church is to heal, bring people together,” he added, noting that the “the pope doesn’t change Church doctrine” and that everyone needs to continue to listen to the Holy Spirit.

“I suppose that’s enough right now because the whole question about married men as clergy is complicated. There are others who have other proposals, as we know, but all these things are going to take time, and we will go with that as the Lord moves us,” he said.

No changes to ‘Traditionis Custodes’ right now

A journalist from the French newspaper “Le Figaro” asked the pope if he would consider making “Traditionis Custodes” more flexible — to which Pope Leo responded “not right now.”

“Traditionis Custodes” is the name of a 2021 motu proprio by Pope Francis that restricted the practice of the preconciliar form of the Mass, commonly called the traditional Latin, or Tridentine, Mass, predating the 1962-1965 Second Vatican Council.

Pope Leo responded, “‘Traditionis Custodes’ is the decision of Pope Francis, and we will continue to follow that. ‘Traditionis Custodes’ includes possibilities of dispensation, or of allowing the Tridentine Mass” — also called Vetus Ordo, Latin for old order — “to be celebrated.”

“Again for the unity of the Church, the vast majority of Catholics around the world, we celebrate the rite of Vatican II, Paul VI, and we will continue to do that. And there is an avenue available for those who wish to apply for the dispensation,” he said.

In response to another part of the same question, Pope Leo said he had “no comment” on the selection of future cardinals, adding: “there’s still enough of them there.”

He also confirmed that the topic of “spiritual abuse” is being studied at the Vatican, but that there is not an immediate document that will be published yet.

Pope Leo: Not at 100% after surgery, doing ‘quite well,’ stamina a gift from God

During the rigorous Nov. 6-17 trip that brought the pope to mountains, rainforests, deserts, rural communities, and metropolitan cities on a total of 14 flights, Pope Leo did not show visible signs of fatigue, something the pope joked “surprised” others.

“As everyone knows, it has been a little over a month since my surgery — a rather significant one,” he said.

“With a certain determination of my own, and with the help of the doctors — who showed that it was indeed possible — I’ve managed,” he added. “I wouldn’t say I’m at 100%, but I am doing quite well. As for the stamina — well, that is one of the gifts the Lord has granted me.”

When discussing his recovery, Pope Leo said he firmly believes “in the power of prayer,” noting that he had “received messages from literally all over the world.”

“With a certain determination of my own, and with the help of the doctors — who showed that it was indeed possible — I’ve managed,” he said.

The pope also revealed more details about when he was first diagnosed with cancer, as well acknowledged publicly for the first time his brother Louis is currently battling cancer. Pope Leo’s older brother, Louis Prevost, said Oct. 13 in an interview with Newsmax he is being treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Pope Leo said that the initial news of his own illness came as “a surprise,” discovered during one of the pope’s routine annual check-ups. A biopsy then confirmed it was a tumor. The pope asked for it to be taken care of right away, noting that he was determined to make the trip to South America.

“The tumor was completely contained; it was limited to that area. No further treatment is required, though as a precaution, I will need to undergo annual check-ups — just staying vigilant, as is standard,” Pope Leo said.

As Pope Leo told OSV News on his outbound flight to South America, his message for others is the importance of getting regular check-ups, taking care of one’s health, and not to be afraid when facing a diagnosis.

He added that his brother is “facing a much more complicated situation,” but “we are nevertheless facing it with great trust in the Lord.”

A self-described ‘gringo’ who calls things as they are

During Pope Leo’s nearly weeklong visit to Peru — a country where he spent decades as a missionary and later a bishop — the pope was met with many crowds enthusiastically chanting “the pope is Peruvian” and “the pope’s heart is in Chiclayo,” the diocese he led as bishop from 2015 to 2023. Pope Leo, likewise, spoke extensively about how his experience in Peru had shaped him, prompting a question on the papal plane from a Mexican journalist about how his life in the United States also contributed to his formation.

“In many ways. I am a ‘gringo’ — a North American,” Pope Leo responded to the question in perfect Spanish.

“When I talk about things, I am generally direct. I call things as they are,” he said. “With regard to my health, for example. I speak openly about what I’m going through; that might not be typical in many other countries or cultures.”

Part of being an American, he added, is “my deep faith in democracy.” Describing his way of living out his faith as being “transformed” by his time in Peru, Pope Leo noted that he was also shaped by the culture of growing up in an American family that practiced the faith.

The pope declined to comment on the possibility of a future papal trip to the United States or to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, saying that his travels in 2027 are still being planned.

A historic visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru

Reflecting back on the trip, Pope Leo said the Church in secular Uruguay is an example of how “a small community can accomplish great things.” He said that he hoped he had sown new seeds of hope in unity in Argentina, saying, “Differences of opinion will always exist, but that does not mean we must resort to hatred or use such violent language — to the point where, even within families, we become unable to talk to one another or find common ground.”

He said that he could not say why his predecessor did not visit Argentina, joking, “I cannot read Francis’s mind, even though I was a close collaborator. I only knew him in his later years — maybe a bit more.”

“As for why — well, I’ll leave that to the mystery of eternal life! We can ask him ourselves then.”

Pope Leo said that the affection shown to him by the Peruvian people with their enthusiasm, faith, and devotion “is truly a gift from God — a gift shared not only with me, but with the entire world, which has borne witness to what we have experienced.”

The pope said he thinks the trip could be titled “Magnífica Humanitas,” a reference to the title of his first encyclical which means “Magnificent Humanity,” because it was a true experience of meeting people and recognizing the gifts of different cultures.

“It is an apostolic journey focused primarily on sharing the faith — sharing the Gospel message among various peoples who have had diverse experiences, often marked by suffering and pain, yet who always celebrate their faith in God,” he said.

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Courtney Mares is Vatican editor for OSV News. Follow her on X @catholicourtney.