Four parishes to receive new administrators as Bishop Malooly announces clergy changes

Bishop W. Francis Malooly, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Wilmington, has announced the following clergy appointments, effective July 7:

Administrator

The Very Rev. Glenn M. Evers is appointed administrator of Saint Joseph Parish, French Street, Wilmington. This is in addition to his ministry as associate moderator of the curia and director of cultural ministries for the diocese.

Msgr. John P. Hopkins is appointed administrator of Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Parish, Greenville.

The Rev. Carlos Ochoa is appointed administrator of Saint John-Holy Angels Parish, Newark. This is in addition to his ministry as coordinator for the office of Hispanic Ministry.

The Rev. Edward F. Ogden, OSFS, is appointed administrator of Saint Margaret of Scotland Parish, Newark, with the permission of his provincial, the Very Rev. Lewis S. Fiorelli, OSFS.

Associate pastor

The Rev. Christopher Hanley is appointed associate pastor of Saint John-Holy Angels Parish, Newark.

The Rev. Marek Sczur is appointed associate pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Middletown.