Fr. John Aurillia, former secretary to Padre Pio, shares his story at St. Helena’s Church: Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
167
Fr. John Aurillia OFM, former secretary to Padre Pio speaks during his program “An Evening with Fr. John Aurillia”, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake

Fr. John Aurillia OFM, former secretary to Padre Pio, prayed the rosary and shared stories of his experiences with the saint during “An Evening with Fr. John Aurillia” at St. Helena’s Church in Wilmington July 22.

Padre Pio was well-known during his lifetime as a spiritual director to many souls all over the world. Aurillia’s talk touched on the idea of receiving the saint’s guidance and counsel.

Aurillia is a former secretary to Padre Pio and author of “Dearest Soul: A Spiritual Journey with Padre Pio.”

Fr. John Aurillia OFM, former secretary to Padre Pio leads the Rosary during his program “An Evening with Fr. John Aurillia”, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
Fr. John Aurillia OFM, former secretary to Padre Pio speaks during his program “An Evening with Fr. John Aurillia”, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake
Fr. John Aurillia OFM, former secretary to Padre Pio talks with Linda Turcol (left) Pat Moss, and Rose Ann Freeland before his program “An Evening with Fr. John Aurillia”, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Photo/Don Blake

 
 
 

