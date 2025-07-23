Fr. John Aurillia, former secretary to Padre Pio, shares his story at St. Helena’s Church: Photo gallery

Fr. John Aurillia, former secretary to Padre Pio, shares his story at...

Fr. John Aurillia OFM, former secretary to Padre Pio, prayed the rosary and shared stories of his experiences with the saint during “An Evening with Fr. John Aurillia” at St. Helena’s Church in Wilmington July 22.

Padre Pio was well-known during his lifetime as a spiritual director to many souls all over the world. Aurillia’s talk touched on the idea of receiving the saint’s guidance and counsel.

Aurillia is a former secretary to Padre Pio and author of “Dearest Soul: A Spiritual Journey with Padre Pio.”