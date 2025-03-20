Holy Rosary Church presents Italian tradition of St. Joseph altar on feast day: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Holy Rosary Church brought an old Italian tradition to Claymont on March 19 when it displayed a St. Joseph altar during Mass on the saint’s feast day. The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages and originated with a famine and drought that brought great suffering to Sicily.

According to tradition, the people of Sicily prayed to St. Joseph for rain to make their crops grow, and when the rain finally came and the people harvested their crops, they set up an altar filled with the produce and gave thanks to him.

Father John Gayton, during his homily at the noon Mass, explained that the food was shared with those in need. At Holy Rosary, bags of food were collected for the parish food closet. The treats on the table, which were available to the congregation after each Mass, included pastries, candy, cookies, bread and fruits. There was also a plate of fava beans, which have an important symbolism, according to Father Gayton.

During the famine, the beans were the only crop to grow, and instead of being used for animals, the fava beans survived and sustained the hungry Sicilians.

“After the famine was over, they gave thanks to Joseph for providing the fava beans that kept them alive, and then they erected altars to St. Joseph in thanksgiving,” he said.

In addition to the food, the table included petitions written by the faithful, and there was a photo of a deceased parishioner.

Everyone was encouraged to take a fava bean home as a reminder that Joseph provides and intercedes. Father Gayton said that, according to the law at the time, Joseph should have divorced Mary after she became pregnant by means other than marital relations. An angel intervened, however, and Joseph trusted in God’s word.

“From that point on he becomes the protector and the provider of Mary and Jesus, the son of God, the savior of the world,” he said.

Photos by Mike Lang.