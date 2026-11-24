The Igniting Hope 5K, formerly the Bishop’s 5K, drew 277 runners from across the Diocese of Wilmington to the campus of Saint Mark’s High School on Nov. 21.

Nearly 35 of them were from St. Dennis Parish in Galena, Md.

The lead sponsor was McCrery and Harra Funeral Home and Crematorium. Among the groups participating were Catholic Diocese Diabetes Prevention; Good Deeds for Gus, which provides services and support for nonprofit organizations in honor of Gus Sargent, a graduate of Saint Edmond’s Academy; and Cramer’s Uniforms in Delaware, which supports the diocese in various ways.

Catholic Charities collected food for its pantry, and there was face-painting, cornhole and frisbee tosses. There was also a contest of competitors among schools, with Saint Mark’s winning. Holy Cross School was second, and Holy Cross High School came in third.

A full dollar amount raised will be announced at a later date.