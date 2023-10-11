Jesus Night attracts youth to Holy Cross Church in Dover for prayer, adoration: Photo gallery

More than 70 young people and adults traveled to Holy Cross Church in Dover on Oct. 6 for Jesus Night, a night of prayer and adoration sponsored by Catholic Youth Ministry.

Dan Pin, the director of the Office for Youth and Young Adult Ministry, said the groups came from a variety of parishes around the diocese. The biggest group was from St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Georgetown. The event was designed for sixth- through 12th-graders. The night included icebreakers, reflections on the Eucharist and some formation, but with a principal goal of “spending time together and with the Lord in prayer,” Pin said.

“It went really, really well. The team just does a fantastic job connecting with the young people,” he said. “It seemed like everyone had a good time. I can’t ask for a better event.”

A team from Damascus, a missionary movement that brings “revival to the Catholic Church in America,” was on hand to lead the group in intercessory prayer. Bishop Koenig also addressed the group.

The next big event for the CYM youth leadership team is the cross pilgrimage, which will be held the day before Palm Sunday, Pin said.