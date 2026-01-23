Megastorm predicted for Sunday could create mayhem for local parishes; kids will be watching for Monday school news

If it feels like you’re bobbing and weaving, hopping from the weather apps to The Weather Channel, imagine how it is for our friends at the local Catholic churches and schools.

The would-be, winter megastorm we’re hearing about couldn’t come at a worse time for those planning to attend Sunday Mass. According to the weather experts, crippling snow will begin in the wee hours Sunday morning and continue all day and into Monday. Along with a generous coating of ice on top in some areas. (Don’t forget, Diocese of Wilmington churches have vigil Mass Saturday evening when travel should be OK).

At schools, where the biggest question when kids wake up is usually “is today a snow day,” a full week of multiple celebrations is set for the annual Catholic Schools Week observance as well as open house events aimed at growing enrollment. If you weren’t aware, you’ll see the long list of events and recognition in this weekend’s Dialog newspaper. (If you don’t believe it, and don’t get your Dialog at church this week, you can flip through the actual pages by clicking here).

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning 7 p.m. Saturday for portions of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The massive storm is expected to begin delivering snow around 1 a.m. Sunday. NWS predicts snow accumulations between 11 and 15 inches and ice up to two-tenths of an inch possible.

In Dover, Holy Cross School Principal Mallory O’Mara said officials have decided to move their slate of Catholic Schools Week events to the last week of February.

In Wilmington, Father Roger DiBuo, pastor of St. Elizabeth parish, said the parish school’s open house scheduled for Sunday will be held next Sunday, Feb. 1. School officials hope the open house set for Tuesday evening will go on as planned.

In a memorandum to priests Jan. 22, Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, diocesan chancellor, delivered messages from Bishop William Koenig directing parishes how to handle scheduling if storm predictions are accurate.



The bishop said no decision regarding the alteration of the Sunday Mass schedule is to be communicated before Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Making a decision closer to the weather event will give greater assurance of the forecast’s accuracy, the bishop said.