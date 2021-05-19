O. Carter Snead — Notre Dame expert on abortion law — presents online talk to Diocese of Wilmington St. Thomas More Society May 19, 7 p.m.

From staff and wire reports

In the same week that the U.S. Supreme court decided it will hear a case out of Mississippi on a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington is hosting a leading voice on the topic in a free lecture on the online platform Zoom.

O. Carter Snead, University of Notre Dame law professor, is presenting a talk “What it means to be human: The case for the body in public bioethics.”

Click here to find the lecture feed May 19. It is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m with a question-and-answer portion in the second half of the talk.

Snead was quoted in several news articles this week on a May 17 high court decision that it will hear oral arguments during its next term on a 2018 Mississippi abortion law.

Snead told Catholic News Service said the court agreeing to take this case “signals the possibility that it may finally end its failed and constitutionally unjustified experiment as the nation’s ad hoc abortion regulatory body of last resort.”

He said the court’s “tortured reading of the Constitution has undermined the rule of law, broken our electoral politics and resulted in a staggering number of lives lost. It is time once and for all for the Supreme Court to return to its role as faithful interpreter of the Constitution and to repair the damage it caused years ago.”

He is professor of law at Notre Dame Law School, concurrent professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame, and the director of Notre Dame’s de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture. He is considered an expert on public bioethics – the governance of science, medicine, and biotechnology in the name of ethical goods. His research explores issues relating to neuroethics, enhancement, human-embryo research, assisted reproduction, abortion, and end-of-life decision-making.