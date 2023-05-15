Official priestly appointments from Bishop Koenig for the Diocese of Wilmington

Bishop Koenig thanks all of those accepting new assignments for their continued generosity in the service of God’s flock in the Diocese of Wilmington. As they conclude parochial ministry or their service in the Diocese, the Bishop would especially like to thank:

Monsignor Brubaker for his 43 years of priestly service and ministry, most recently as Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle and Saint Paul, Delaware City.

The Bishop additionally thanks the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales for continuing to provide Father Dunne as the Associate Pastor for the parish of Immaculate Conception, Elkton, as it returns to diocesan administration and care.

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments, effective June 28, 2023:

Retirements

The Reverend Monsignor George J. Brubaker, J.C.L., is granted retirement from parochial ministry.

The Reverend Charles C. Dillingham is granted retirement from parochial ministry.

The Reverend John M. Hynes is granted retirement from parochial ministry.

Concluding Diocesan Ministry

The Reverend James R. Yeakel, O.S.F.S., concludes his service as Pastor of Immaculate Conception, Elkton to minister in seminary formation.

Pastors

The Very Reverend Joseph J. Piekarski, V.F., is appointed Pastor of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin. This is in addition to his appointment as Dean of the Central New Castle Deanery.

The Reverend Michael C. Vannicola is appointed Pastor of Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington.

Administrators

The Reverend David A. Driesch, O.Praem., is appointed Administrator of Saint Paul, Delaware City, upon the recommendation of his Prior, the Right Reverend James B. Herring, O.Praem.

The Reverend Idongesit A. Etim is appointed Administrator of Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington.

The Reverend Richard J. Jasper is appointed Administrator of Immaculate Conception, Elkton. This is in addition to his appointment as Associate Director for the Office of Priestly and Religious Vocations.

The Reverend David F. Murphy is appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle.

Associate Pastors

The Reverend Eric Frimpong is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Ann, Wilmington, upon the recommendation of the Most Reverend John Yaw Afoakwah, Bishop of the Diocese of Obuasi, Ghana.

The Reverend Christopher P. Hanley is appointed Associate Pastor of both Holy Family, Newark, and of Resurrection, Wilmington.

The Reverend Jones Kukatla is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint John the Apostle, Milford.

The Reverend David Raju Nakka is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint John the Baptist, Newark, upon the recommendation of the Most Reverend Joseph Raja Rao Thelagathoti, S.M.M., Bishop of the Diocese of Vijayawada, India.

