Our Lady of Fatima Parish celebrates 75th anniversary with Mass, dinner, more: Photo gallery

Our Lady of Fatima Parish celebrates 75th anniversary with Mass, dinner, more:...

NEW CASTLE — Present and former parishioners returned to Our Lady of Fatima Parish on Sept. 10 as the parish wrapped up its 75th anniversary celebration with Mass and dinner.

Bishop Koenig presided at the closing Mass, which included Bishop Emeritus Malooly and three former pastors — Msgrs. Stanley Russell and George Brubaker and Father Jack Mink — as well as the current administrator, Father David Murphy. Twelve more priests, many of whom were associates at Fatima, served as concelebrants.

Mary Lou May, the parish’s director of liturgy and music, said all former associate pastors were invited to attend. She noted that Msgr. Steven Hurley, the diocesan moderator of the curia, and chancellor Father Joseph McQuaide both served as associates at OLF.

The event marked the end of a year of activity related to the anniversary. May said the year included a Halloween trunk or treat, a Mardi Gras celebration and a night at a Wilmington Blue Rocks baseball game.

“We started last year with our opening Mass in September,” May recalled. “That was with Bishop Malooly presiding.”

One event that she recalled fondly was the Mass of Thanksgiving and Reception for newly ordained Father John Enemuo.

“This was a special moment for us, being his sponsor parish where Father Enemuo began his ministry here singing in the choir,” she said.

A parishioner for several decades, May said Our Lady of Fatima conveys the “feeling of a family reunion you experience when we get together for parish events — the laughter, the fun, the memories and the sharing.”

At the closing dinner, which was held in Dwyer Hall, there was a traditional Mexican dance presentation. It included a disc jockey who played the No. 1 hits from Aug. 19, 1948 — the date of the first Mass — to the present. There was also a silent auction.

“That was a nice addition that we had,” May said.

They finished by drawing the name of the winner of the 75th anniversary raffle, she added. The winner took home $2,500.

All photos are courtesy of Our Lady of Fatima Parish.