Prayers, breathing exercises, physical therapy are part of the day as Pope Francis continues ‘slight improvements’ recovering at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Home from the hospital after more than five weeks, Pope Francis is showing “slight improvements” in his breathing, ability to speak and mobility, the Vatican press office said.

The 88-year-old pope, released from Rome’s Gemelli hospital March 23, is following doctors’ orders and is focused on his recovery, the press office told reporters March 28.

His days are devoted to prayer, breathing exercises, physical therapy, rest and handling paperwork sent from Vatican offices to his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

Each morning, he concelebrates Mass in the small chapel down the hall from his bedroom and private office, the press office said.

Pope Francis has not received any visitors, it said. He spends each day with members of his medical team — one of whom is on duty 24 hours a day — and with his private secretaries.

The pope was praying March 28 for victims of a massive earthquake that caused death and destruction in Myanmar and Thailand, the press office said.

In a telegram sent to civil and church authorities in the two countries, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, said the pope was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation.”

“Pope Francis offers heartfelt prayers for the souls of the deceased and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by this tragedy,” the message said. The pope also prayed that emergency workers would be given “the divine gifts of fortitude and perseverance.”

The pope was hospitalized Feb. 14-March 23 after a case of bronchitis worsened, making it difficult for him to breathe. He was diagnosed with multiple infections and then with double pneumonia, resulting in several life-threatening breathing crises.

The Vatican press office said that since the pope was released from the hospital, he has had a reduced need for supplemental oxygen and is using high-flow oxygen through a nasal cannula during only part of the night.

The results of blood tests performed March 26 were within the normal range, the press office said. Before they discharged the pope, his doctors said he would continue drug therapy at home to deal with mycosis, a fungal infection, and the press office said he was continuing that medication.

Pope Francis watched the livestream March 28 of the Lenten meditation for cardinals and senior members of the Roman Curia offered by Capuchin Father Roberto Pasolini, preacher of the papal household.

While the Vatican published a schedule of major Holy Week and Easter liturgies March 27, the press office said it was too soon to know if the pope would be in attendance.

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the Vatican March 28 and met with Cardinal Parolin. Among the gifts the Polish president brought was a rosary for Pope Francis.

Duda and his wife also were at the Vatican March 27, making a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica for the Jubilee Year and praying at the tomb of St. John Paul II.

The Vatican press office announced March 28 that Cardinal Parolin would preside at a memorial Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica April 2, the 20th anniversary of the death of the Polish pope.