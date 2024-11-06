St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington draws large crowd for feast day Mass with Bishop Koenig

WILMINGTON — More than 500 people descended on St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington on Nov. 3 for a Mass celebrating the feast day of the parish’s patron saint. St. Elizabeth was the mother of John the Baptist.

“This is the largest group we’ve ever had,” said the pastor, Father Roger DiBuo.

Bishop Koenig celebrated the Mass, which included students from the elementary and high schools, families, confirmation candidates, religious education students, Scouts, members of various parish committees and representatives of the Troops of St. George, a Catholic fraternal organization. A brass quartet supplemented the parish music ministry, Father DiBuo said.

“It was a great day to see the church filled with that many people. The music was strong, and the presence of the young people was strong,” he said.

Diocesan seminarian James Kimmel was the bishop’s emcee for the Mass. Father DiBuo wished to thank parishioner Mike Hare, who is the chairperson of the annual events at St. Elizabeth, for his contributions.

The feast of St. Elizabeth is Nov. 5. Father DiBuo said the parish traditionally celebrates the occasion on the first Sunday of November.