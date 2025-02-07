St. Mary Magdalen School gets ready for football’s big game with Scooper Bowl: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Students at St. Mary Magdalen School in north Wilmington spent the Friday before the Super Bowl dressed in Philadelphia Eagles green — except for the one notable Kansas City Chiefs jersey — and marked the end of the week with their own Scooper Bowl.

The school brought tubs of ice cream in, along with toppings like whipped cream, chocolate sauce and jimmies, and set up scooping stations in the halls and the gymnasium. Kindergarten students made displays using cereal denoting the 100th day of school as well.

The jerseys were a mix of kelly and midnight green, with most of the players names on those jerseys coming from the current squad. There were plenty of Saquon Barkley uniforms, several Jalen Hurts and at least one A.J. Brown. Eagles hoodies were also prevalent.

Super Bowl LIX — that’s 59 — takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9, in New Orleans. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.