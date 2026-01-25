UPDATE: Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington closed Monday; watch Mass livestream as some are canceled due to weather

The snow came and went Sunday morning, leaving a big pile behind, and the ice quickly followed in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Diocese of Wilmington announced Sunday all schools will be closed in Delaware and the Eastern Shore on Monday.

“Please inform your school community that parish and diocesan school buildings in New Castle County are closed Monday, January 26, due to the inclement weather,” Diocesan Superintendent Lou De Angelo wrote in a message to schools Sunday. “School buildings are closed for classes, extra-curricular activities, and athletic practices and games.

“Monsignor Hurley has granted all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington a snow holiday for Monday, January 26. It will not be a virtual learning day.”

The National Weather Service reported the following precipitation totals as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

Wilmington: 10.15 inches

Dover: 5.3

Ocean City, Md.: .7

Hockessin: 11.1

Elkton: 10.6

Delaware City: 8.2

Easton, Md.: 5.15

Georgetown: 2.1

St. Joseph’s on French Street, Wilmington, reported a spike in its Sunday vigil Mass on Saturday night and canceled Mass on Sunday.

“What a blessing to have many parishioners and friends attend and celebrate our Saturday Vigil Mass together since our Sunday Mass is canceled,” Father Glenn Evers, pastor, wrote to parishioners.